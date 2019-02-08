KeralaLatest News

Khatija wearing a niqaab, Here is how A R Rahman Responded

Feb 8, 2019, 09:11 am IST
Recently music maestro A R Rahman had recently come under criticism for his daughter Khatija wearing a niqaab as she interviewed him on Slumdog Millionaire’s 10th anniversary. Khatija chose to respond to the issue on her Fb page. She said:

, “I would like to say that the attire I wear or the choices I make in my life does not have anything to do with my parents. The veil has been my personal choice with complete acceptance and honour. I am a sane mature adult who knows to make my choices in life.”

Later, A R Rahman responded to the issue by sharing a picture his other daughter Raheema and wife Sairaa without the veil but Khatija covering her face at a party. He captioned it, “The precious ladies of my family Khatija, Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji #freedomtochoose.”

