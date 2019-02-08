Vodafone launches new prepaid recharge plan with 1.5GB daily data,1 year validity

Vodafone has come up with its yearly recharge plan. The new recharge plan is priced at Rs. 1,999 which comes with 1.5GB of daily data for 365 days when calculated this plan offers a total of 547.5GB of 4G/3G/2G data. It also has an offer of unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls followed by 100 SMS per day. This plan has a validity of 365 days.

Vodafone also has Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plan in the country which comes 1GB of 4G/3G/2G data, daily for 365 days. unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, 100 SMS per day and validity of 365 days. The total data benefit of Rs. 1,699 yearly plan comes offers 365GB.

As per Times now, Rs 1999 plan is newly launched and is currently available in Kerala circle only. It is expected that soon Vodafone will launch this yearly Rs 1999 prepaid plan in other circles as well.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 1,699 effectively gives you free 1.5 GB data per day for a year at a speed of 64 Kbps.