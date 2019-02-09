Kulgam Avalanche: Dead-bodies of 5 cops recovered

Seven bodies, including that of five policemen, have been recovered from near the police post in Jawahar Tunnel area in Kulgam district from where an avalanche was reported. One policeman was still missing, said ANI.

The condition of two policemen who were rescued in the morning was stable.

An official said an avalanche hit the north portal of Jawahar Tunnel on the Qazigund side in Kulgam district on Thursday evening. While ten cops were able to rush to safety, ten others were trapped. Rescue teams faced a lot of difficulty in reaching the avalanche site on Friday morning due to strong winds and accumulation of snow, officials said.

Heavy snowfall across Kashmir over the past two days has triggered avalanches and snowslides in many places in the hilly areas of the Valley.