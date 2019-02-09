Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra gets a wax statue at New York Madame Tussauds

Feb 9, 2019, 10:59 pm IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra gets a wax figure of her at Madame Tussauds museum in New York. The actor shared the news on social media and said her wax figure will also be unveiled in other cities across the world, including London, Sydney and Asia.

Priyanka Chopra’s wax statue is dressed in a red Jason Wu outfit that she wore at the 2016 Emmy Awards. It also wears a replica of the diamond ring her husband Nick Jonas gave her. The Madame Tussauds also shared a video where Priyanka Chopra’s wax figure is unveiled in front of her.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, is currently awaiting the release of Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic?. She also has The Sky Is Pink, opposite Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

