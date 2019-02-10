IndiaNEWS

TDP workers to hold protests amid PM Modi’s Andhra campaign

Feb 10, 2019, 01:44 pm IST
Ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Guntur to launch the BJP’s election campaign in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, Telugu Desam Party workers tore flex boards with the PM’s photographs even as Governor ESL Narasimhan arrived at Gannavaram to receive Modi.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu didn’t follow protocol and didn’t show up to receive PM Modi at Gannavaram airport in Vijaywada. TDP supporters were ready with thousands of black balloons to greet Modi after Naidu urged the party workers to register for the protest.

“It’s a black day for Andhra people. If he (Narendra Modi) sets his foot in our home state, our soils will become unholy as he is a betrayer, belying his own assurances given to our bifurcated state such as special category status,” Naidu said in a teleconference with party workers on Saturday.

Naidu pulled the TDP out of the NDA last March over the Centre’s refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

