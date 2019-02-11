Australia Doesn’t Want to Play in Pakistan,  Here is what PCB did

Pakistan is criticised widely for its soft standard towards terrorism and for providing safe haven to terrorists. Srilanka cricketers, a few years ago had a narrow escape from a terrorist attack and teams around the world still have not recovered from that shock. So Australian cricket board refused to play in Pakistan and the matches will be held in UAE.

The PCB’s attempt to convince the Cricket Australia (CA) to play in Pakistan wasn’t successful as the visitors denied playing in the country citing security concerns. All the five matches of the series will be played under lights (Day-Night) according to Pak Passion. While the first couple of games will take place in Sharjah on March 22 and 24, the third game will be played on March 27 in Abu Dhabi.