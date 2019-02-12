Latest NewsIndiaSports

ICC T20 Ranking: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues move up

Feb 12, 2019, 11:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Cricket, Indian batswomen Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday jumped four places to be second and sixth in the ICC T20 rankings despite their team’s 0-3 loss in New Zealand.

Rodrigues’s 132 runs in the three-match series against New Zealand have lifted her to the second position.

Mandhana, who grabbed the top spot in ODIs last week, has gained four spots after finishing as the leading run scorer in the New Zealand series with an aggregate of 180.

Radha Yadav moved up 18 places to 10th position after taking four wickets in the series. Deepti Sharma moved up five places to 14th position.

Tags

Related Articles

Kerala Youngster Dinu ALEX

Kerala Youngster Couldn’t Bear Argentina Losing, Attempts Suicide!

Jun 22, 2018, 01:21 pm IST

If Rajinikanth enters politics, I will join hands with him : Kamal Haasan

Sep 15, 2017, 11:13 pm IST

I’m an elected chief minister, not a terrorist : Arvind Kejriwal

Oct 4, 2017, 10:37 pm IST

Car owner of 5,554 hopes to increase his collection

Dec 30, 2017, 08:54 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close