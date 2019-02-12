MLA S Rajendran’s Controversial COmments: District Collector’s Report Supports Sub Collector

Earlier, MLA S. Rajendran had used foul language against Collector who gave Stop Memo to a building under construction which did not have the approval of the Revenue department. He abused collector amidst public.

“She has no brains. Just because she got IAS, doesn’t mean that she should not read and understand the rules” shouted Rajendran at the revenue officers who came to stop construction.

Criticisms have been raised from all corners against his action and now district collector too have filed a report supporting the findings of sub-collector Renuraj.

District collector’s report completely supports the steps sub-collector took in the Munnar Panchayath building construction issue. ” The construction is made violating rules. MLA scolded Sub-collector Renu Raj” reveals Sub collector’s report.

The building is to be constructed at least 50 metres away from Muthirappuzha, but it is not even 6 metres far from the river.