Amazon launches Amazon Pay UPI for Android users

In its continuous effort to make payments more secure and convenient, Amazon announces the launch of Amazon Pay UPI for Android users. Amazon Pay has partnered with Axis Bank to issue UPI IDs to its customers. Customers can now link their bank account on their Amazon mobile app and make fast, easy, and secure payments directly from bank account. Customers can use their Amazon Pay UPI ID to shop on Amazon.in, and also to make payments for their everyday needs including recharges and bill payments without entering bank account or debit card credentials, or going through a multi-layer process to pay from their bank account.

With this launch, Amazon Pay customers will get a seamless experience for digital payments using their Bank account to make payments without having to enter CVV or OTP, remembering net-banking customer ID, bank account number or other such details. Every customer transaction on Amazon is secured through mobile device verification as well as the UPI PIN. Customers can link their bank account and complete one time set up process by setting up a UPI PIN, after which they can make instant payments. This launch is a key step to enable Amazon customers in adopting BHIM UPI as a digital payment method, thereby helping in the Govt. of India’s Cashless India initiative.