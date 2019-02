In Myanmar, a court has sentenced two men to death for the 2017 killing of Aung San Suu Kyi’s close adviser, Ko Ni.T he court found the gunman, Kyi Lin, guilty of premeditated murder and of illegal weapons possession for the murder. An accomplice involved in planning the killing was also sentenced to death.

Two others, involved in the crime, received prison sentences. A fifth suspect thought to be the crime’s mastermind remains at large.