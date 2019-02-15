Moto launches G7 Power in India: Price and Specs

Moto has launched G7 Power in India with a price tag of Rs. 13,999. Motorola claims that the Moto G7 Power is capable of delivering as much as 60 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The phone also supports Motorola’s TurboPower fast charging technology. Other key specifications of the Moto G7 Power include a 6.2-inch 19:9 panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Moto G7 Power price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage model. The smartphone comes in a Ceramic Black colour option. It will go on sale through Flipkart and offline retail stores in the country beginning today.

To recall, the Moto G7 Power was unveiled last week, alongside the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Play. It carries a price tag of $249 (roughly Rs. 17,700) in the US.

Moto G7 Power specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G7 Power runs on Android 9 Pie and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720×1570 pixels) LTPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a Moto Display feature that is designed to offer notifications at a glance. Also, the phone’s display panel is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled by 4GB of RAM and Adreno 506 GPU. The smartphone also comes with 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The Moto G7 Power sports a 12-megapixel camera sensor at the back, along with an f/2.0 lens. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front, paired with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options on the Moto G7 Power include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is an array of sensors, including an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, there is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W TurboPower fast charging technology.