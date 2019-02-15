‘Our security forces have full freedom’ P.M Modi on taking Action Against Terrorists

At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district, officials said. Responding to the attack, P.M Modi said our forces have all the freedom to retaliate.

“If our neighbour which is totally isolated in the world thinks it can destabilise India through its tactics and conspiracies, then it is making a big mistake. The security forces have been given full freedom” to take punitive action against the terrorists. The forces behind this act of terrorism & those responsible for it, will be definitely be punished.” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed a two-minute silence for the CRPF personnel martyred in the Pulwama terror attack.