Pulwama Attack: Railway employee arrested for raising ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans

A railway employee was on Friday arrested for allegedly raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans at Lonavala in the district, where some local residents had gathered to pay homage to the CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack, a police official said.

The man, Upendra Kumar Bahadur Singh (39), a junior ticket checker with the railways, was arrested under IPC section 153 (B) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), police said.

“On Friday morning, some local residents had gathered at Shivaji Chowk in Lonavala to pay homage to the CRPF jawans martyred in the Pulwama attack,” B R Patil, senior inspector of Lonavala police station, said.

“When people were paying homage, Singh reached the venue and started raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans. People present there got angry and tried to beat him up. But since police personnel were deployed there, he was immediately detained,” he said.