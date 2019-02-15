Latest NewsIndia

Pulwama Attack: Railway employee arrested for raising ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans

Feb 15, 2019, 08:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

A railway employee was on Friday arrested for allegedly raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans at Lonavala in the district, where some local residents had gathered to pay homage to the CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack, a police official said.

The man, Upendra Kumar Bahadur Singh (39), a junior ticket checker with the railways, was arrested under IPC section 153 (B) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), police said.

“On Friday morning, some local residents had gathered at Shivaji Chowk in Lonavala to pay homage to the CRPF jawans martyred in the Pulwama attack,” B R Patil, senior inspector of Lonavala police station, said.

“When people were paying homage, Singh reached the venue and started raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans. People present there got angry and tried to beat him up. But since police personnel were deployed there, he was immediately detained,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

Not only Rahul but also Congress website will make us laugh.

Dec 2, 2017, 05:29 pm IST

SpiceJet announces flash sale offers ; flight tickets from Rs 899

Feb 12, 2019, 09:31 pm IST
illicit-relationships-of-preity-zinda-repost

Preity Zinda’s shameful relationships in IPL after getting married

Feb 24, 2018, 10:52 pm IST

Here are some natural home remedies for high blood pressure

Mar 5, 2018, 10:07 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close