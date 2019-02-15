“Why does this terrorist group have safe haven in Pakistan” Asks Swara Bhasker

About 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and many others injured when terrorists targeted a convoy with a car bomb at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, in what is the worst attack ever on security personnel in the state. Actress Swara Bhasker vented her frustration about the attack on Twitter.

“Shameful! Tragic & shocking. Jaish-e-Mohammed has brazenly & shamelessly claimed responsibility. These monsters have no soul, no humanity. Pure evil! Why does this terrorist group have a safe haven in #Pakistan ? @ImranKhanPTI RIP our brave soldiers, strength to bereaved families” reads her Tweet.