NDTV News Editor Suspended Over her Insensitve Comments on Pulwama

Feb 16, 2019, 10:13 am IST
In the deadliest attack ever on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, 44 CRPF personnel were martyred and several others were injured when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a CRPF convoy of 70 vehicles in Pulwama district. In the wake of this terror attack 40 jawans, companies and media offices have asked their employees to be careful about the posts they put on social media sites. Everyone is asked to understand the gravity of the situation.

NDTV News channel suspended their Deputy News Editor Nidhi Sethi for two weeks effective immediately over her indelicate remarks on the Pulwama terror attack. Sethi, who posted “Where a grisly 44 has been proven to be greater than the mythical 56 #How’sTheJaish” through her Facebook account also faces scrutiny from the Disciplinary Committee.

