Pulwama terror attack: Last rites of CRPF Jawans performed at their native places

The last rites of the 12 CRPF personnel from Uttar Pradesh, who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack are being performed at their native places in various districts.

Heroes are being given final leave with full state honour where Several ministers, public representatives and officials are present for the last salute to the saviours of nthe ation.

The government has declared the connecting roads to martyr’s native village will be named after their names to make them immortal.