Tamil Superstar Ajith visits sets of Mohanlal’s film

Pictures of actor Ajith visiting the sets of the Malayalam movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham has gone viral on social media.

Shoot for director Priyadarshan’s upcoming big-budget film ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ is currently progressing at Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad. The makers are investing around Rs 100 crores on the movie, which is said to be the most expensive project to date in Malayalam Cinema. Major portions are being shot inside massive sets erected in the film city.

Tamil superstar Ajith, who is also in the film city for the shoot, visited the sets of Marakkar and spent some time with director Priyadarshan and other crew members. Ajith’s photos from Marakkar location spread virally across social medias triggering speculations about him acting in the film, but it has been learnt that it was just a casual visit.

Ajith landed in the film city recently for the shoot of his upcoming film directed by H Vinoth of ‘Theeran’ fame. The film tentatively titled as AK 59 is the official remake of acclaimed Hindi film, ‘Pink’.