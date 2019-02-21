Mohanlal wraps his portions for Kaappaan

Mohanlal has completed shooting his portions for KV Anand’s Kaappaan, starring Suriya. The big budget thriller film directed by KV Anand is currently in the final stages of shoot. The movie starring Suriya, Mohanlal and Arya is touted to be an action-packed thriller. Mohanlal recently completed shooting for his portions. The makers took to social media to share a photo taken on the star’s last day of the shoot. Lyca Productions is producing this big budget movie.

‘Kaappaan’ has Mohanlal playing the Indian Prime Minister’s role while Suriya will be seen as a high-rank National Security Guard (NSG) officer, who is in charge of the PM’s security. Mohanlal and Suriya had shot together for their combination scenes in London, Chennai and in several locations in North India.

Boman Irani, Sayyeshaa and Samuthirakani are also part of the movie’s elaborate cast.‘Kaappaan’ has cinematography handled by MS Prabhu and music by Harris Jayaraj.