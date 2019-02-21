Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ Launched. Here is All You Need to know

Samsung unveiled its newest flagships- the Galaxy S10 and S10+ at an event in San Francisco. The two phones feature different screen sizes and price points. While the Galaxy S10 is a direct sequel to the Galaxy S9, the Galaxy S10+ succeeds the Galaxy S9+.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ has a larger 6.4-inch display, a 19:9 aspect ratio. It has the same processor as the S10. The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor in some regions or the Exynos 9820 in others.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has a 6.1-inch QHD+ Infinity-O Display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display supports HDR10+ and reduces blue light too. The smartphone is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor in some regions or the Exynos 9820 processor in others.

Over at the Samsung website, the Galaxy S10 is available 128GB or 512GB storage for £799 and £999, while the S10+ is priced at £899, £1,099 and £1,399 for its 128GB, 512GB and 1TB variants. The “affordable” Galaxy S10e, which offers 128GB storage, is available from £699 SIM-fre