Agusta Westland Case: Court extends interim bail granted to Rajiv Saxena

A Delhi court extended till Monday, the interim bail granted to Rajiv Saxena, arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore Agusta Westland money-laundering case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Saxena after perusing the medical reports filed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The court said it would consider his bail plea on Monday, the next date of hearing.

Saxena had sought bail on medical grounds and told the court that he was suffering from heart disease and advanced-stage blood cancer. The court had last week granted interim bail to Saxena for seven days and had asked AIIMS to file a detailed medical report on his health.