Breakdancing Proposed as a New Sport For 2024 Olympics

Breakdancing is one of four additional sports expected to be included at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris along with surfing, sport climbing and skateboarding, sources indicated Wednesday.

Squash campaigned unsuccessfully for inclusion in the Paris Games, as did billiard sports and chess. Breakdancing was included in the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018.

An IOC spokesperson told CNN that the committee was pleased with the proposal as it was in line with its aim of rejuvenating the Olympics.

“We are pleased to see that Paris 2024’s proposal for new sports to the Olympic programme is very much in line with the reforms of Olympic Agenda 2020, which is striving to make the Olympic programme gender-balanced, more youth-focused and more urban,” an IOC statement read.