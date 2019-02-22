U.P Police Arrests Two Suspected Jaish Operatives

The Uttar Pradesh Police ATS arrested two terrorists linked to the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Saharanpur. The two arrested terrorists have been identified as Shahnawaz Ahmed Teli from Kulgam and Aqib from Pulwama. Director General of Police OP Singh said the raid was conducted after receiving specific input about their activities.

“Yesterday after inputs two suspected terrorists were caught from Saharanpur by our ATS wing. They are linked to JeM and both are from Kashmir. Shahnawaz is from Kulgam and Aqib is from Pulwama. Two weapons and live cartridges seized,” Singh said.

The DGP added“Of the two Shahnawaz is said to be a grenade expert. We will seek transit remand and investigate when they came here from Kashmir and who is funding them and what was their target. We are in touch with Jammu and Kashmir police.”

Asked whether the two men were involved in the Pulwama terror attack, he said: “It’s difficult to tell whether they came here before the Pulwama attack or after that. The probe is on.”

“Both are being interrogated on when they arrived from Kashmir… how many other members are involved. Have they succeeded in recruiting anyone in JeM, from where did they get funding and how much, what was their target after recruitment,” Singh said.