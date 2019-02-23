Bollywood actress Soni Razdan backs Kashmiri students

Veteran actress Soni Razdan has spoken in support of Kashmiri students who have been victims of abuse and assault after the 14 February Pulwama terror attack. Razdan, whose father was a Kashmiri Pandit, has called out people who are threatening Kashmiri students across the country after the suicide attack.

Soni, who is actress Alia Bhatt’s mother, had earlier urged in a tweet to “keep Kashmiri students safe”.

I just want to say to all those Kashmiri students and those who have suffered because of mobs … it’s not you. It’s them. They’re the ones who are the terrorists not you. And everyone understands this except for those pathetic apologies for human beings..those paid to do this. https://t.co/AYNDOfumcn — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) February 22, 2019