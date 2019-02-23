Latest NewsIndiacelebritiesEntertainment

Bollywood actress Soni Razdan backs Kashmiri students

Feb 23, 2019, 11:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

Veteran actress Soni Razdan has spoken in support of Kashmiri students who have been victims of abuse and assault after the 14 February Pulwama terror attack. Razdan, whose father was a Kashmiri Pandit, has called out people who are threatening Kashmiri students across the country after the suicide attack.

Soni, who is actress Alia Bhatt’s mother, had earlier urged in a tweet to “keep Kashmiri students safe”.

Tags

Related Articles

Whooping Worldwide Box Office Collection Record Of Rajinikanth’s 2.0

Dec 1, 2018, 12:40 pm IST

Man shot dead over alleged relationship with Muslim woman

Oct 1, 2018, 11:37 pm IST

Google launches new 4G feature phone at Rs 500

Dec 5, 2018, 03:10 pm IST
Ranveer-Singh

Ranveer Singh loses his temper over a man for rash driving: VIDEO

Sep 5, 2018, 05:59 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close