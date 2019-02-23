Salman Khan to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is set to star as a lead in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next venture. The actor-filmmaker duo are coming together for a love story. The duo is joining hands together after 19 years.

Bhansali is re-teaming with Khan, with whom he made his directorial debut with 1996’s “Khamoshi – The Musical”. The actor went on to star in the director- producer’s classic “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” in 1999 opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

Khan made a cameo in Bhansali’s “Saawariya”, which launched Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last directorial project was the 2018 film “Padmaavat,” starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, while Salman Khan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Race 3.