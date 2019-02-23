Latest NewsIndia

Twitter CEO won’t appear before Parliamentary panel

Feb 23, 2019, 12:13 am IST
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will not appear before the Parliamentary panel on IT on February 25, and instead, the company is sending its Head of Public Policy Colin Crowell. The Parliamentary panel on Information Technology had summoned Twitter head Jack Dorsey to appear before it on 25th February.

The meeting had been called against the backdrop of growing concerns about safeguarding citizens’ data privacy and the possibility of social media platforms being used to interfere in the upcoming elections.

Over the last few weeks, Facebook, Twitter and Google have promised to infuse more transparency into political advertisements on their platform and announced a slew of measures as part of their election integrity efforts.

