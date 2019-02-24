CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Super Deluxe’ release date announced

Feb 24, 2019, 07:57 pm IST
‘Super Deluxe’, the new Tamil movie starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Fasil will be released on next month. The film is directed by National award winner Thiagarajan Kumararaja. The movie will hit screens on March 29.

Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a transgender in one of the segments in the movie. ‘Super Deluxe’, has an ensemble star cast lead by Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, Mysskin, Gayatri and Ramya Krishnan.

 

