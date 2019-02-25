Stock Market: Sensex reclaims 36,000 mark, Nifty reclaims 10,800 level

The Indian share markets on today logged gains of around half a percent in afternoon trade amid positive cues from global stocks. The Sensex and Nifty ended today’s session gaining almost around 1 %.

The benchmark indices Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange regained 36,000 mark while Nifty at National Stock Exchange reclaimed 10,800 level. The Sensex closed at 36,213, up 341 points or 0.95% higher, while the Nifty gained 88 points or 0.82%to quote at 10,880.

The top gainers on the Sensex were TCS, Infosys, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank and HCL Tech, while the laggards were Coal India, SBI, Kotak Bank, Reliance, Asian Paints. The benchmark indices were lifted by IT and financial stocks, amid heavy foreign and domestic fund inflows.