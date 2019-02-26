IAF’s Mirage 2000 : All You Need to Know

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday mounted a massive offensive on terror buds breeding in Pakistan by carrying out ‘non military pre-emptive air strikes’ on three Jaish-e-Mohammed camps.

Twelve Mirage 2000 crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in wee hours of February 26 and dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided six bombs on JeM hideouts in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Chakothi and Muzaffarabad and Balakot in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province .

Soon after the attack, New Delhi claimed that the air strikes killed nearly 300 Jaish terrorists.

What You Need to Know About Mirage 2000:

The Mirage 2000 aircraft was chosen because of its ability to hit long-range targets with “pin-point” accuracy and drop a range of bombs and missiles including laser-guided ones.

The French-designed jet can travel at more than twice the speed of sound, or at Mach 2.2 (2,336 kmph). It is capable of flying at an altitude of 59000 ft (17km).

The Mirage also is fitted with the state-of-the art Thales RDY 2 radar system and a fly-by-wire flight control system with a Sextant VE-130 HUD, or heads up display that allows the pilot to see all the flight, navigation, target and weapons information in a virtual display array.

Indian Air Force sources said the aircraft was preferred as it is capable of long-range engagement of targets and the assessment was that it can record 100 per cent success rate.

The multi-role, single engine jet is usually a single-pilot fighter with a range of about 1,500 km. The Mirage 2000 was first commissioned in 1985, when it was given the name Vajra, or thunderbolt.