Lata Mangeshkar to Donate Rs 1 Crore to The Indian Army

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar will reportedly be donating Rs 1 Crore to the Indian Army.

Lata Mangeshkar told Maharashtra Times that she will be donating Rs 1 Crore to the Indian soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the country. On the occasion of her father, Master Dinanath Mangeshkar’s death Anniversary, Lata Mangeshkar will be handing over Rs 1 Crore to Indian Army on April 24. She was quoted by the daily as saying, “Many people in the industry always help soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the nation. Even now, people from the industry are helping out. We have also announced something from our end.” Lata Mangeshkar had also tweeted when the attack had happened a few days back.

She had earlier condemned the Pulwama terror attack and twetted, “?????-?????? ?? ??????? ??? ??? ????? ???? ?? ??? ???? ????? ???? ???. ?? ???? ??? ?? ????? ??? ???? ???? ??? ?? ???? ??? ??????????? ?????? ???? ???. ?? ??? ????? ?? ???????? ?? ???? ??? ??? ????? ???”.