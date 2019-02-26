Latest NewsIndia

Lata Mangeshkar to Donate Rs 1 Crore to The Indian Army

Feb 26, 2019, 09:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar will reportedly be donating Rs 1 Crore to the Indian Army.

Lata Mangeshkar told Maharashtra Times that she will be donating Rs 1 Crore to the Indian soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the country. On the occasion of her father, Master Dinanath Mangeshkar’s death Anniversary, Lata Mangeshkar will be handing over Rs 1 Crore to Indian Army on April 24. She was quoted by the daily as saying, “Many people in the industry always help soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the nation. Even now, people from the industry are helping out. We have also announced something from our end.” Lata Mangeshkar had also tweeted when the attack had happened a few days back.

She had earlier condemned the Pulwama terror attack and twetted, “?????-?????? ?? ??????? ??? ??? ????? ???? ?? ??? ???? ????? ???? ???. ?? ???? ??? ?? ????? ??? ???? ???? ??? ?? ???? ??? ??????????? ?????? ???? ???. ?? ??? ????? ?? ???????? ?? ???? ??? ??? ????? ???”.

Tags

Related Articles

Nick Jonas becomes GQ’s Most Stylish Man of 2018

Dec 24, 2018, 09:56 am IST
PNB hires detectives

PNB hires detectives to find Nirav Modi and uncle

Apr 26, 2018, 06:17 am IST
PIXEL

Google Pixel 3 XL Leaked? Here is What We Know

Aug 8, 2018, 11:49 pm IST
PLANTS WHICH BRINGS BAD FORTUNE

These plants can bring bad fortune to house as per Vastu

Mar 22, 2018, 05:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close