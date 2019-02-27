Latest NewsIndia

8 Airports Shut as Tensions Grow at Border

Feb 27, 2019, 02:42 pm IST
India on Wednesday shut down airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Shimla, Dharamshala, Kullu, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Pathankot, Chandigarh, Amritsar and Dehradun for civilian traffic, The Hindu reported.

Mumbai airport has cancelled flights to all 4 sectors that it operates across Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar and Chandigarh. Consequently, no commercial operation will take place in these airports. Several flights to and from these airports have either been diverted or put on hold.

While the official notice mentions a three-month shutdown, sources said it is the outer limit and depending on the situation on ground, it can be revoked earlier.

