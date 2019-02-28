ISL: FC Goa beat Chennayin FC

In Indian Super League (ISL) football match played at Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium in Fatorda, the host FC Goa defeated Chennayin FC 1- 0. Chennaiyin was the last season’s champion. By this victory, FC Goa finished second in the top four list. Bengaluru FC is placed first in the list. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin ended with 9 points from 18 games, overshadowing NorthEast United’s previous worst record of 11 points.

Goa’s Ferran Corominas scored the winning goal for the team. He has thus extended his lead to 14 goals in the race for Golden Boot award.