Indian Super LeagueLatest NewsSports

ISL: FC Goa beat Chennayin FC

Feb 28, 2019, 11:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

In  Indian Super League (ISL) football match played at Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium in Fatorda, the host FC Goa defeated Chennayin FC 1- 0. Chennaiyin was the last season’s champion. By this victory, FC Goa finished second in the top four list. Bengaluru FC is placed first in the list. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin ended with 9 points from 18 games, overshadowing NorthEast United’s previous worst record of 11 points.

Goa’s Ferran Corominas scored the winning goal for the team. He has thus extended his lead to 14 goals in the race for Golden Boot award.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Bollywood Actresses Who Rocked At Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018: See Pics

Nov 19, 2018, 11:13 am IST

Top NCP Leader leader quits Party Membership and joins Congress

Oct 27, 2018, 02:47 pm IST

Huge blast in cracker unit ; 3 Killed, Several injured

Dec 25, 2018, 09:28 pm IST

See a topless woman’s reaction after a man ‘groped her’; viral video.

Jan 2, 2018, 03:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close