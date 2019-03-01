Apple Working on a Folding iPhone? Here is What We Know So Far

Apple is getting ready to join the folding phone revolution, with the US Patent Office publishing a patent filing that offers further proof that a folding iPhone is currently in the works, as reported by Patently Apple.

The latest patent application is focused exclusively on an internal heating system for a folding device’s hinge. Apparently, the Cupertino company is trying to prevent cold foldable displays from cracking by bringing warmth into the mix.

“Apple has been a leader for quite a long time in a few areas such as touch ID, facial ID, and easy payment with the phone,” Wozniak said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “They’re not the leader in areas like the folding phone, and that worries me because I really want a folding phone.”

Interestingly, the patent also describes a “latching mechanism that prevents opening and closing of the electronic device when the temperature of the portion of the display that overlaps the bend axis is below a predetermined temperature,” which could cause some frustration if not perfectly implemented.