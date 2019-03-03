26 killed in flash floods

In Afghanistan, at least 20 people died in flash floods in the southern province of Kandahar. The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the victims lost their lives when their homes collapsed or the vehicles they were travelling in were swept away. The UN agency added at least 10 people, including children, are still missing.

In Pakistan, at least six people died and many others were injured as torrential rains and snowfall brought life to a standstill in the southwest Balochistan province. The rains caused flash floods in water drainages passing through cities and villages, washing away houses and shops in their way.