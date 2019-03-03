A Facebook post on masturbation by a girl goes viral

It was not possible to talk or discuss publically about menus in Kerala. It was considered taboo. But now it has changed. Discussions about menses is everywhere and even an event was held in Kochi which gained widespread attention. Kerala witnessed mass protest demanding that gender equality must not be denied in the name of menses.

Like Menses, yet another considered taboo is ‘ masturbation’. Nobody will talk or discuss publically about it. But everybody knows it and enjoys it. Now a women has come forward publically discusiing about masturbation. Sreelakshmi Arackal, a teacher has wrote a note on masturbation. She shares her own expreiences and findings and also questions some age old prejudices. She in her social media handle shared this.

Read Facebook Post: