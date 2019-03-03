Latest NewsPolitics

BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule Joins Congress

Mar 3, 2019, 06:30 am IST
Less than a minute

Sitting BJP MP Savitri Bai joined Congress on Saturday in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and General Secretary for UP (West) Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Phule was elected from the Baharaich Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 elections from the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Phule said, “I have Congress to save constitution of the country. And I will strengthen the hands of Congress party who can stop BJP.”

On December 6, Phule had resigned from the BJP accusing it of dividing the society and not doing enough on the issue of reservation.

Phule won for the first time from this reserved seat. She started her career in Bahujan Samaj Party but later joined the BJP.

