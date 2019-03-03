Latest NewsIndia

Congress demoralising country’s armed forces by asking for proof of the IAF Air Strike,says PM Modi

Mar 3, 2019, 02:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress and its allies by accusing them for “demoralising country’s armed forces” by asking for “proof of the attack.”

He was referring to the air strikes carried by the IAF on 26 February in Balakot, Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

“First they (Opposition parties) asked for Surgical Strike proof. Now, they have even started asking for proof of the air strike by the Indian Air Force. Why are Congress and its allies demoralising our forces? Why are they giving statements which are benefiting our enemies,” PM Modi said.

In his 40-minute long speech during the Sankalp rally, Modi further added the speeches made by the “Grand Old Party are benefiting Pakistan, which their media is playing on their television.”

 

Tags

Related Articles

Change in petrol and diesel price from yesterday midnight

May 16, 2017, 06:44 am IST
aditi-rare-pic

Aditi Rao Hydari looks smoking hot in this latest Photoshoot

Mar 4, 2018, 02:16 pm IST
#TalkToAMuslim

#TALK TO A MUSLIM takes over India; Twitter chirps

Jul 18, 2018, 06:45 am IST
army at Kupwara

Curfew continues in Jammu for 3rd day

Feb 17, 2019, 08:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close