Congress demoralising country’s armed forces by asking for proof of the IAF Air Strike,says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress and its allies by accusing them for “demoralising country’s armed forces” by asking for “proof of the attack.”

He was referring to the air strikes carried by the IAF on 26 February in Balakot, Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

“First they (Opposition parties) asked for Surgical Strike proof. Now, they have even started asking for proof of the air strike by the Indian Air Force. Why are Congress and its allies demoralising our forces? Why are they giving statements which are benefiting our enemies,” PM Modi said.

In his 40-minute long speech during the Sankalp rally, Modi further added the speeches made by the “Grand Old Party are benefiting Pakistan, which their media is playing on their television.”