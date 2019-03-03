CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Dhanush and Sneha to pair up once again after 13 years

Mar 3, 2019, 11:55 pm IST
Tamil superstar Dhanush is reuniting with his ‘Kodi’ director Durai Senthil Kumar. Sathya Jyothi Films is producing the movie, which is set to go on floors shortly.

As per latest reports, the makers have got Sneha to play the female lead. She last appeared with Dhanush in the cult film ‘Puthupettai’, which was released way back in 2003. Senha, who took a break from acting after her marriage to actor Prassana, has started signing in projects both in Tamil and Telugu.

Also, rumours are rife that Dhanush will be playing a dual role in this film after Kodi, and another popular heroine will also be part of the project. Vivek-Merwin duo will be composing music for the film.

 

