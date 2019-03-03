Latest NewsIndia

Former Deputy Prime Minister Passes Away

Mar 3, 2019, 11:00 am IST
Less than a minute

Former Deputy Prime Minister and senior Communist leader of Nepal Bharat Mohan Adhikari has passed away. He was 83.

Adhikari, who also served as Finance Minister, died while undergoing treatment at Hams hospital in Kathmandu on Saturday, according to party sources.

He was admitted to the hospital for treatment three weeks ago following problems in chest and lungs.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the hospital had issued a statement saying Adhikari had developed symptoms of multiple organs failure.

A three-time minister, Adhikari also led the Ministry of Labour and Transport Management and Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affair once each.

Adhikari was deputy prime minister in the coalition government, which was thrown out in a coup by then King Gyanendra Shah in 2005.

Tags

Related Articles

HERO

Hero MotoCorp launches 2018 edition Passion PRO and Passion XPRO in India

Mar 13, 2018, 08:41 pm IST

“Kerala Will become a Land of Devils After the Women Wall” : G Sukumaran Nair

Jan 1, 2019, 12:16 pm IST
Malaika Arora

Gorgeous Malaika Arora to lead free yoga camp in Dubai

Mar 7, 2018, 12:08 pm IST
retired SI

Monk Arrested for sexually abusing several children

Aug 30, 2018, 05:08 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close