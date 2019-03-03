General Election: K.Surendran to contest from Pathanamthitta for BJP

BJP Kerala state general secretary K.Surendran may become the party candidate in Pathanamthitta constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. As per RSS and BJP Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram are the surest seats for BJP to win. The party hopes that the party can easily secure these two seats. The survey by central leadership has shown that there are higher chances for BJP here. So most of the party workers and leaders have named K.Surendran for Pathanamthitta.

A section of the party is taking the initiative to field K.Surendran, a popular face of the party and the who has led Sabarimala protests is the most appropriate candidate as the BJP’s stand in the Sabarimala issue trying to protect the tradition of the temple will help the party open its account. His name is heard after considering his acceptance amongst the people over the Sabarimala issue. He was able to keep a close rapport with community organisations including the NSS and Pandalam Palace.

The leadership is of the opinion that Surendran, who was in jail for several days after Sabarimala protests, can make the party followers in Pathanamthitta more active. He might also be able to ensure the support of different religious groups who had cooperated with protests organized by Sabarimala Karma Samithi.

It has been hinted that Surendran was entrusted to lead Parivarthana Yatra in the Thiruvananthapuram region eyeing the polls. Surendran had gone to Perunna to pay floral tributes at Mannam Samadhi on Mannam Samadhi day. The party firmly believes that the party will win in Pathanamthitta, a safe constituency of the Congress.