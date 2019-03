In I-League football Gokulam Kerala FC defeated Neroca FC 2-1. Neroca scored the first goal of the game. In the 23rd minute of the first half, Felix scored the goal. But in the 46 minute of second-half Daniel scored the equalising goal and in the 82 minute Marcos scored the winning goal for the Kerala team.

By this victory Gokulam Kerala FC in 9th position. The team has 17 points from 19 games.Neroca FC is in 5th position. They have 26 points from 19 games.