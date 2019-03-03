” I put posts and comments on social media as per my own wish”; Balram gives a firm reply to Mullappally

Congress MLA V.T. Balram took to the social network to claim he was using Facebook as per his convenience, in his own time – however, the MLA also took the opportunity to list out all the ‘on ground’ work he had done on the same day.

The post is being seen as a response to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee preside Mullappally Ramachandran’s criticism of Balram’s Facebook shenanigans – in a television interview last week, Mullappally had said that those who are very active on social media are not around for groundwork.

Balram in his post said, “My priority is to deliver my duties as a public worker, as a people’s representative and as a Congress leader. In between, I put posts and comments on social media as per my own wish, as per the convenient time of mine.” In a clear attempt to justify that he was also performing his duties as an MLA and was not just active on social media, he then elaborated on everything he had done that day – from a discussion with officials of the Water Authority and people’s representatives for a drinking water project, to attending two wedding functions, inauguration of a road that was built using his MLA fund and so on.

