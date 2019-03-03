IAF air Strike: College professor forced to kneel, apologise for anti-India comments

A college professor was forced to kneel and apologize for allegedly posting an anti-India post on social media. The incident took place in Vachana Pitamaha Dr.P G Halakatti College of Engineering and Technology run by Bijapur Lingayat Development Education Society of Karnataka Home Minister and senior Congress leader M.B.Patil.

Dr Sandeep Wathar has to face the protest from BJP and its student’s wing ABVP. He was forced to apologise for ‘anti-Indian’ Facebook posts on the Balakot air strikes. The ABVP members took exception to this post and staged a demonstration in front of the college. The ABVP alleged that the professor had committed treachery by appreciating and endorsing Imran Khan on Facebook. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) called for his suspension.

ABVP forces Karnataka lecturer to kneel, apologise for abusing BJP, praising Imran Khan in "anti national" social media post, while police look on in college run by Congress home minister. Police chief: whatever happened was wrong but can't act without complaint! #NewIndia pic.twitter.com/GgQBFakwBm — Samar Halarnkar (@samar11) March 3, 2019

The Facebook posts in question have been removed. he wrote: “Who sounds more intelligent in all this? You…bhakts. You will [be] the reason for destruction of millions of lives if this tension escalates. BJP…absolutely zero shame,” he stated in one post. Reportedly, he also praised Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan for playing a role in de-escalating the situation.