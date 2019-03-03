ISL: ATK defeats Delhi Dynamos

Two-time former champions ATK bowed out with a 2-1 win over Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League in Kolkata on Sunday.Edu Garcia was the star for ATK as he scored once and set up super sub Ankit Mukherjee for the winning goal following a drab goalless stalemate in the first half.

ATK drew first blood in the 63rd minute when Garcia put it past the outstretched arms of Francisco Dorronsoro with a stunning header. A cross from Pritam Kotal on the right side of midfield was put to precision and the Spaniard rose to the occasion at the Salt Lake Stadium. But their lead lasted less than 10 minutes with the Lions striking back through super sub Nandhakumar Sekar. Having replaced Romeo Fernandes in the 67th minute, Nandhakumar made his presence felt within five minutes when he fired in a Lallianzuala Chhangte cross.Chhangte’s initial cross was blocked but the ball came back to him luckily as he put another low pass to an unmarked Nandhakumar at the right side of the box.