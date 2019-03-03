J&K : 400 additional bunkers sanctioned for border residents

The Jammu & Kashmir administration on Saturday sanctioned additional 400 individual bunkers for Poonch and Rajouri districts in view of the heightened cross-border shelling from Pakistan.

The two districts will get 200 additional bunkers each. The Government has directed the concerned officials to ensure speedy construction of these bunkers. The funds for bunkers will be given to the District Collectors through the Rural Development Department. The bunkers will get built in the next one month as per the prescribed specifications.