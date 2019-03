The state government has no plan to bring in the Church Bill with guidelines for the functioning and administration of Christian churches in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the public meeting here on Saturday in connection with the conclusion of Kerala Samrakshana Yathra of the LDF, Mr. Vijayan said that there was a misinformation campaign against the government about the Church Bill which was proposed by the late Justice V. R. Krishna Iyer when he was a part of the legal advisory committee of previous LDF government.

But even then, the LDF has taken a decision not to introduce such a Bill, Mr Vijayan said.

The chief minister did not give much emphasis on the Sabarimala issue and only mentioned about the women’s wall saying that women in Kerala came out in huge numbers demanding equality by upholding the renaissance spirit of the human wall event initiated by the state government.

“BJP should not come to power for a second term at the Centre and political alliances need to be formed against BJP-led NDA like the one in Uttar Pradesh where BSP has joined hands with SP. That alliance is going to make BJP bite dust in UP in the upcoming general elections,” Mr. Vijayan said.