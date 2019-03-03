Kumbha Mela: Last holi dip on Mahashivratri tomorrow

The ‘Triveni Sangam’, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, is all set to witness the last dip of the Kumbh Mela on Mahashivratri Monday. The day symbolises the last holy bath of the Kalpvasis and is directly related to Lord Shiva. Mahashivratri marks the culmination of the Kumbh and the prominent bathing days.

Till now around 22 crore devotees took a holy bath in the Kumbha Mela at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The Kumbh draws lakhs of pilgrims over the course of approximately 55 auspicious days to bathe at the Sangam. The Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, began on 15th January on Makar Sankranti.