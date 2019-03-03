Law and order is the top priority of the NDA government says Union minister

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar has said law and order have been the top priority of the NDA government. As a result, the country has not witnessed any major terror attack in the last 5 years, except in J&K. He also said that law and order is the most important aspect of a progressive society. He was speaking at a seminar.

The Minister said the government has also succeeded in dealing effectively with Maoists. Javadekar pointed out earlier Maoists were active in 140 districts in the country, which has drastically come down to 40 districts today.