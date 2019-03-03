Modi Govt should release evidence of IAF Air strike , says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh today urged the Centre to present evidence of the Indian Air Force’s strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror training camps in Pakistan’s Balakot.

Mr Singh also congratulated Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for the release of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

Speaking to reporters in Indore, he said, “I am not questioning the recent IAF action against Pakistan-based terrorist camps. But pictures of any incident in open space can be accessed through satellite technology. So we should also give evidence, the way the United States government presented evidence of Osama bin Laden’s killing before the world,” he said.

Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan on Tuesday. Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations on Wednesday.

“I also congratulate the honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for showing us a new way of being a good neighbour and returned the brave Indian Air Force officer to us,” the Congress leader said.

“Now he should show courage by handing over Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to us,” he added.