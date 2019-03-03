Nimisha Sajayan to pair up with Biju Menon in Lal jose’s new movie Nalpathiyonnu’

Veteran Malayalam film director Lal Jose will next direct a film in which Biju Menon will play the lead role. The film titled as ‘Nalpathiyonnu’ will have Kerala State Film Award winner for best actress Nimisha Sajayan as the female lead. The movie is all set to start rolling from this week in Thalassery.

Prageesh PG, a former journalist, is scripting the movie, which is reportedly set in the backdrop of the socio-political issues in Kannur.

This is the first time Biju Menon and Nimisha are coming together for a film. Suresh Krishna and Indrans have also been cast in major roles. A few theatre artists and newcomers will also be seen essaying prominent roles in the movie. In the technical side, S Kumar will be cranking the camera and edits will be by Ranjan Abraham.