No one can dare threaten new India, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that India has changed under the NDA government and can no longer be cowed down by anyone in the world.

”New India is a leader, fearless and decisive. Unlike in the past, now no one can dare threaten India,” PM Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi made these remarks while speaking at an event organised by a leading private TV news channel.

Slamming his political rivals who have raised doubts over the NDA government’s foreign policy and called it ”week”, PM Modi said, ”events in last few days would have displayed what is the influence of India’s foreign policy.”

Accusing the Opposition of playing into Pakistan`s hands by making statements lowering the morale of the Indian armed forces, the PM said that ”some anti-national elements both within and outside India have created a fear psychosis.”

PM continued to attack the Opposition leaders for their “anti-Modi” attitude, which, he alleged, has made them ”anti-India”.

”Some people while opposing Modi, have turned against the country,” the PM said.

Giving a piece of advice to his detractors, the Prime Minister said, ‘You are free to criticise the government but don’t compromise national interests.”

”Criticise me, but make sure your anti-Modi tirade does not benefit people like Hafiz Saeed and terrorism,” PM Modi said.

“It is the misfortune of the country that at a time when the whole world is seeking answers from Pakistan, they (opposition parties) are making statements that undermine the morale of the security forces of the country,” the PM said.

While asking his political detractors ”not to weaken the country and strengthen its enemies”, PM Modi said, ”When the world is standing behind India’s fight against terror, some parties are questioning it.”

“The Pakistan Parliament is quoting these irresponsible statements to counter us. This is unfortunate. Their penchant to oppose Modi has turned them (opposition) into anti-India,” PM Modi said.

The remarks from the Prime Minister came in the wake of 21 opposition parties unanimously accusing PM Modi and the NDA government’s “blatant politicisation” of armed forces` sacrifices.

Without taking names, PM Modi also attacked the main opposition party for promoting dynasty politics in the country.

Coming down hard on the previous Congress-led governments, the PM said, ”those who ruled the nation for so many years have many defence scams in their era.”

The PM sought to know from the audience, ”who is every middle-man close to?”

Our 55 months vs 55 years of others were contrasting in governance. Previous governments had a ”token approach”, we have a ”total approach,” the PM said.